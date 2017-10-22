Did Dybala insult Allegri?

By Football Italia staff

There is a Paulo Dybala controversy brewing at Juventus after he was caught on camera insulting Coach Max Allegri.

The striker was substituted during the 6-2 victory away to Udinese on Sunday evening and did not seem at all pleased with the decision.

He was spotted muttering an insult in Spanish while he was looking towards Allegri on the bench.

Sky Sport Italia and Rai Sport both reported on the incident.

Now it remains to be seen whether Juve will take disciplinary action against La Joya.

Last season, the club froze out Leonardo Bonucci for one game after he clearly shouted insults at Allegri during a match.

The next Bianconeri fixture is against SPAL on Wednesday, so it’s possible Dybala would be rested for that anyway.