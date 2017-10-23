Nainggolan: Roma built to win

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan claims Roma are “built to win something” after they beat Torino but admits “I’m afraid of missing another World Cup.”

Aleksandar Kolarov’s free kick moved Roma to within seven points of Napoli at the Serie A summit, having played a game less than the leaders, and Nainggolan praised his ‘ambitious’ teammates, while reflecting on his chances of a Belgium recall.

“It was a good result at Torino. It’s a good time for us,” the midfielder told Domenica Sportiva after the game.

“We’ve lost two important matches in the League, but this victory, after the draw between Napoli and Inter, puts us close to the top. We need to stay on this path.

“Scudetto? Certainly. We’re ambitious, we're up there and we need to take each game as it comes.

“This team were built to win something, but we must also give credit to our rivals, who are playing really well.

“Derby? It’ll be a difficult derby for the both of us. We hope it’ll be a great match and that we win it.

“Belgium? I don’t want to start any more controversies. He [Martinez] said that he’d made a technical choice, but I certainly have some questions about that.

“I’m afraid of missing another World Cup for how things are going. We have a strong team, as are the individuals in the squad. It’s a nice group.”