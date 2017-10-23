‘Montella doesn’t understand VAR’

By Football Italia staff

Referees chief Marcello Nicchi accuses Vincenzo Montella of “not understanding VAR” as “he wouldn’t be moaning if Milan had turned things around.”

Montella suggested VAR was turning football into something akin to a TV production after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off during Milan’s 0-0 draw with Genoa on Sunday, but Nicchi was unfazed by the Coach’s remarks.

“He still hasn’t understood that VAR sees everything, and there are those who still protest on the pitch,” he told Radio Rai.

“I won’t reply to Montella in a wider sense, but I’ll just say that he must adapt to this new age of football.

“Everyone’s playing for their careers, not just him. I think a bit of nervousness is normal, but Montella knows that if Milan had turned things around, he wouldn’t be moaning at a Press conference.

“Referees have changed. They used to have great character, but now there’s more uniformity.

“Everything can’t be perfect at the beginning, but now with VAR, out of 10 interventions, it might miss one.

“We’re looking to speed it up, but everything’s working. We can improve it, but it’s okay [for now].

“The hope is that there’s less and less need for VAR because it means there’s been carelessness.

“Everyone understands it’s useful, but there’s always something unexpected around the corner.

“It’s like when Ferrari spend money but then lose a Grand Prix over a 30 spark plug.”