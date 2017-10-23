Conte: Different to predecessors

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte claims “I am different” to his Chelsea predecessors after surviving a testing start to the season.

Chelsea’s lack of summer signings and a poor defence of their Premier League crown saw Conte’s position come under the spotlight again and links with Milan surface once more.

However, the Blues came back from behind to beat Watford 4-2 over the weekend, prompting the Coach to insist he is not feeling any pressure.

“I am not like the previous managers. I am different,” the former Juventus and Italy boss told the Telegraph.

“It is important to understand this. The club has to judge the work and, honestly, I don’t have this type of worry - if I lose the game, if the club decides to sack me.

“In the past, the club decided after two losses or three bad games to sack a manager. I don’t think it is the same for every manager.

“You change the person, change the work. I repeat. If you ask if I feel this type of pressure about the club, it is zero.”