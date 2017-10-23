NEWS
Monday October 23 2017
Conte: Different to predecessors
By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte claims “I am different” to his Chelsea predecessors after surviving a testing start to the season.

Chelsea’s lack of summer signings and a poor defence of their Premier League crown saw Conte’s position come under the spotlight again and links with Milan surface once more.

However, the Blues came back from behind to beat Watford 4-2 over the weekend, prompting the Coach to insist he is not feeling any pressure.

“I am not like the previous managers. I am different,” the former Juventus and Italy boss told the Telegraph.

“It is important to understand this. The club has to judge the work and, honestly, I don’t have this type of worry - if I lose the game, if the club decides to sack me.

“In the past, the club decided after two losses or three bad games to sack a manager. I don’t think it is the same for every manager.

“You change the person, change the work. I repeat. If you ask if I feel this type of pressure about the club, it is zero.” 

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies