Moreno ‘very happy’ at Roma

By Football Italia staff

Hector Moreno assures he is “very happy” at Roma after making his full debut on Sunday against Torino.

Moreno’s Roma career started slowly, but the Mexican defender capitalised on injuries to Kostas Manolas and Federico Fazio to start at Torino and help the Giallorossi register a 1-0 victory.

“I’m very happy with this opportunity,” he told Roma Radio.

“I knew I needed to learn more about Italian football. As my Coach said, I was used to a completely-different type of football.

“My Coaches used to tell me, ‘stick to your man and kill him.’ My match ended there. During this time, I’ve learned things that have made me grow.

“Serie A still the most difficult? I think so. It’s very tactical, but it’s also important to be strong physically.

“Are my qualities setting in? I’m lucky enough to have worked under great Coaches like Pochettino and Van Gaal, guys who like to play [football].

“Everyone does their best here, which is the most important thing. After that, if the team are in good condition then things work even better.

“Better in a three or four-man defence? I’m used to both, I’ve played more in a four, but I’ve sometimes played in a three or even five for my national team.

“[A three] gives you more freedom and space, but ultimately you only find yourself with another centre-back.

“The game is changing, but the important thing is to know who plays by your side and their qualities.

“Do I feel at home? We have players that make you feel at home. I’ve put a bit of initial embarrassment behind me and I speak good Italian now!

“I’ve been feeling good since my first day here and I’m really happy.

“Important win at Torino? It was a very difficult game, I was told that hadn’t won at Torino for 4-5 years.

“After the beautiful match in London, there is some regret as we wanted to put in another beautiful performance, but we now have three home games coming up and it’ll be easier to win the next two, since we’re in a more comfortable situation to do so.

“Conceding so few goals away from home? It’s crucial. It doesn’t depend solely on the defenders. The work of the attackers is harder.

“The job [of defending] belongs to the whole team, and we’re happy. We’ve improved over the last 2-3 months and and the team can still do more.

“’Feeling’ with my fellow defenders? Yes, there’s so much respect between us.

“When I’m not playing, I’m happy if, for example, Fazio does well. When I was 20, maybe I hoped a teammate would make a mistake so I could play, but it’s not the case anymore.

“No matter who plays, Roma winning is enough.”