Capello: No Milan return, owners…

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello has ruled out coaching Milan for a third spell and warned “there’s nothing certain about their future.”

Capello guided Milan to four Scudetti and a Champions League in his first stint at the club, but the veteran made it clear his time at San Siro had finished long ago, while confessing more was known about Inter’s owners than that of his former side.

“What the Chinese say about Milan? Not much, little is known. You [journalists] gossip about them, but there’s nothing certain about the Rossoneri‘s future,” the Jiangsu Suning boss told Radio Uno.

“We talk more about Inter, they’re more involved here. It’s a shame, and I say it as a sportsman and someone who worked for Berlusconi, that Milan find themselves in this situation after spending so much.

“Can I go back to Milan? No, I wanted to coach another team at the end of my career, I was offered to rescue Suning and I succeeded: I’d say it’s a case of mission accomplished.

“I still have a year left on my contract. After that, I’ll go on holiday. Title race? I watched a great match between Napoli and Inter, which hadn’t been seen for a long time in Italy.

“There was great consistency in their contrasting approaches. Napoli were great moving the ball forward, while Inter were trying to play the ball on the deck.

“I saw two styles of play that were organic. It was well worth watching at two in the morning!”