De Vrij hopeful of Lazio renewal

By Football Italia staff

Stefan de Vrij says “I hope to find an agreement” with Lazio over a new contract but admits “I can’t promise anything.”

De Vrij’s contract expires next summer, leaving him free to talk to other clubs in January, but the defender made it clear staying at Lazio was his priority.

“You can lose in football and I’m sorry for how we lost against Napoli,” he told Lazionews24 after his side’s 3-0 win against Cagliari on Sunday.

“We had the bad luck of four injuries, but since then we’ve won all our games.

“We’ve prepared well with the Coach and his staff, and we know we can do well in all our games.

“Renewal? We’re talking to the club: it’s the only thing I can say at the moment.

“I can’t promise anything as you never know in football. I hope to find an agreement, but I don’t know what’ll happen.”