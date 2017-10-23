Reja linked with Slovenia job

By Football Italia staff

Former Lazio and Napoli boss Edy Reja has reportedly held talks about becoming Slovenia’s next Coach.

According to Calciomercato.it, Reja is one of three candidates to replace Srecko Katanec, alongside Rijeka Coach Matjaz Kek and Azerbaijan’s Robert Prosinecki.

The 72-year-old was born near the Italo-Slovene border, to a Slovene father, and speaks the language, while the Slavic nation failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

He has also been linked with the possible vacancies at Benevento and Udinese and has been out of work since leaving Atalanta last year.