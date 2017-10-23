NEWS
Monday October 23 2017
Brazil confirm Jorginho desire
By Football Italia staff

Brazil boss Tite reveals he has spoken to Jorginho about the Napoli midfielder playing for the Selecao and “watched him for a long time.”

Jorginho has yet to play a competitive match for Italy, with both of his caps coming in friendlies under Antonio Conte, leaving the 25-year-old still open to the possibility of turning out for the country of his birth.

“I talked to Jorginho personally after I’d watched him for a long time,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“I explained the situation to him to the last detail. I told him that he’d have to make a decision on which national team to choose. It’s a very important decision for him.

“We’ll see what happens in the future. The lad is aware of what we think about him and his possible role in our team.”

