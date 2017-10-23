Brazil confirm Jorginho desire

By Football Italia staff

Brazil boss Tite reveals he has spoken to Jorginho about the Napoli midfielder playing for the Selecao and “watched him for a long time.”

Jorginho has yet to play a competitive match for Italy, with both of his caps coming in friendlies under Antonio Conte, leaving the 25-year-old still open to the possibility of turning out for the country of his birth.

“I talked to Jorginho personally after I’d watched him for a long time,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“I explained the situation to him to the last detail. I told him that he’d have to make a decision on which national team to choose. It’s a very important decision for him.

“We’ll see what happens in the future. The lad is aware of what we think about him and his possible role in our team.”