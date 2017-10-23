Bonucci offers to return armband?

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci reportedly offered to return Milan’s captaincy to Riccardo Montolivo after the Rossoneri’s 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria last month.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport and La Repubblica, Bonucci told his teammates, “if I’m the problem, the armband is here,” in the dressing room at Marassi.

Bonucci would then have tried to return the armband to Montolivo, who had it before the defender, but “received a negative response.”

The former Juventus stopper will miss the Milan’s next two games after his red card against Genoa on Sunday.