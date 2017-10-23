‘Bonucci red the right call, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Milan head of youth Filippo Galli insists the club must back Leonardo Bonucci after his red card against Genoa and lack of form.

Bonucci’s dismissal for an elbow on Aleandro Rosi culminated a poor run for the defender and ruled him out of facing former team Juventus next weekend.

Nonetheless, Galli told Premium Sport: “I think Bonucci’s very sorry for what happened and missing their matches against Chievo and Juventus.

“Certainly, he wanted to play against his former team, but the incident was rightly punished. It was an elbow that he probably threw subconsciously to free himself from his marker.

“He’s a player who’s been signed from a historical rival like Juventus and taken on responsibility.

“His performances haven’t been at his usual level, but a player must always be supported.

“From a commitment perspective, nothing can be levelled against him and we can only hope he goes back to being the Bonucci that we saw until recently.”