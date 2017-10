Quartet called for Croatia playoff

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic, Nikola Kalinic and Marko Rog have been called up for Croatia’s 2018 World Cup playoff against Greece.

They have been joined in the squad by Sampdoria left-back Ivan Strinic and Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj, while Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic and Juventus’ Marko Pjaca are on standby.

The Vatreni have never failed to qualify for a World Cup, only ever missing the European Championship in 2000.

Croatia squad for Greece: Subasic, Lovre Kalinic, Livakovic; Vida, Strinic, Lovren, Vrsaljko, Pivaric, Mitrovic, Leovac, Nizic; Modric, Rakitic, Badelj, Rog, Pasalic, Bradaric, Vlasic; Mandzukic, Perisic, Kalinic, Kramaric, Rebic

Standby players: Brozovic, Pjaca, Cop, Jedvaj, Milic