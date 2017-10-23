NEWS
Monday October 23 2017
Refs announced for Week 10
By Football Italia staff

The referees for Serie A Week 10 have been announced, with no Gianluca Rocchi involved again.

Rocchi’s last Serie A match remains Roma’s 1-0 defeat to Napoli on October 14, having overseen Spartak Moscow-Sevilla in the Champions League last week.

Nonetheless, Paolo Mazzoleni will take charge of the Partenopei’s trip to Genoa on Wednesday, while Gianluca Manganiello is at the helm for the Giallorossi’s clash with Crotone.

Elsewhere, Marco Guidi has been entrusted with Inter-Sampdoria, which kicks off a day earlier, while Chievo’s visit of Milan will be overseen by Marco Di Bello.

Finally, Fabrizio Pasqua will officiate Juventus-Spal and Davide Massa is given Lazio’s game at Bologna.

All matches get under way at 19:45 BST, barring Atalanta’s encounter with Verona, which is a 17:30 kick-off.

Serie A Week 10 referees:

Atalanta-Verona: Marinelli

Bologna-Lazio: Massa

Cagliari-Benevento: Irrati

Chievo-Milan: Di Bello

Fiorentina-Torino: Mariani

Genoa-Napoli: Mazzoleni

Inter-Sampdoria: Guida

Juventus-Spal: Pasqua

Roma-Crotone: Manganiello

Sassuolo-Udinese: Tagliavento

