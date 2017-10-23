Spalletti: Samp on Inter’s level

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti insists Sampdoria “are on Inter’s level” ahead of Tuesday’s Serie A clash between the sides at San Siro.

Samp moved to within six points of Inter at the weekend after they hammered Crotone 5-0 and Inter drew with Napoli, prompting Spalletti to warn his team against “thinking any less” of the Blucerchiati.

“We mustn’t think there are any doubts about the path we have to take,” he said at a Press conference.

“Napoli? The thing I liked most of all is that we tried to play, but I gritted my teeth when we were so deep in our penalty area because it’s so risky.

“When you go to play with teams with this enthusiasm, position and Coach, it’s difficult.

“They’re built well as a team. Giampaolo’s very good and he improves the teams that he coaches. We must be good to start from finish.

“Win a statement? We’re not afraid of anyone, we want to create an environment from which we can always get something extra and try to always go forward, while consolidating what we’re already good at. We’re focusing on ourselves.

“Rotation? It’s hard to say, I have to see the players again. There was some fatigue yesterday and we’re somewhere in between now because there’s still a day to recover.

“We’ll decide [on the team] tomorrow. That also works for me.

“Sampdoria are strong and play great football. When I first talked about Giampaolo, maybe they’ve lost some important pieces of the jigsaw, but the quality of their game remains the same.

“We often talk about muscle training, but you first need to train your head over your legs. Samp are on our own level, they finished in front of us last season.

“Why should we think any less of a team that didn’t show us the ball last season? We’re very strong, but we’re also the same team that do well one minute and then badly the next.”