Skriniar the talk of Inter-Samp

By Football Italia staff

Milan Skriniar’s highly-acclaimed start to life at San Siro drew praise from both Coaches before Tuesday’s encounter between Inter and Sampdoria.

Skriniar joined Inter from Samp over the summer for €20m plus Gianluca Caprari and has been a revelation for the Nerazzurri, playing every minute of their nine Serie A matches so far.

“He still has a lot to improve on,” Luciano Spalletti said at a Press conference.

“We immediately liked his response at the time of negotiations. After that, he confirmed the first feeling he had to our director, which was always Inter. The director liked his way of answering.

“He also has expressive eyes, he knows where to go: when it comes to dealing with lads like him, it’s a shortcut for Coaches to put the benchmarks to show the quality of football.

“For me, he’s at 60 percent: he’s strong physically, knows how to play the ball. You’ll see how many teams will be interested in him, but that doesn’t frighten me because when [teams] hover around our players, I couldn’t care less because they won’t leave.

“Certain relationships will be established [between the club and players like Skriniar] because they don’t have to go elsewhere.

Marco Giampaolo added: “He’s programmed to win mentally. When we played him, it’s because we saw him every day.

“If you’re strong, you can play anywhere. Milan showed that last season.”