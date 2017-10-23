Brozovic close to return?

By Football Italia staff

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is reportedly making a ‘miraculous’ recovery from a calf injury.

Brozovic was not expected back until the middle of next month after he pulled up while on international duty with Croatia, but Gazzetta dello Sport believes the 24-year-old could be back as early as this weekend, when Inter face Verona.

The newspaper even speculated a shock inclusion in the Nerazzurri’s squad for Tuesday’s match against Sampdoria, although this appears unlikely.

If Verona comes too soon for Brozovic then he should have recovered in time for the trip to Torino on November 5.