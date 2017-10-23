‘Bonucci hit the bottom, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci’s mental coach admits the Milan defender “hit bottom with his red card” but insists “he’s hungry about coming back stronger.”

Bonucci was sent off for a throwing an elbow at an opponent during Milan’s 0-0 draw with Genoa on Sunday, but Alberto Ferrarini is backing the former Juventus stopper to live up to his ‘hungrier than ever’ hashtag.

“I defined Bonucci as soldier. First of all, he belonged to Conte and Juventus,” he told Radio 24.

“Bonucci’s a player that wasn’t born as a champion but became one through hard work.

“With his red card yesterday, he hit bottom, but now I’m convinced that there’ll be a rebirth, as if one chapter was closed to open another. He’s hungry about coming back stronger than before.

“Milan signed one of the best centre-backs in the world, but at Juventus he was focused on himself and not on others, and he must go back to this at Milan.

“Bonucci must be Bonucci. He can give immense value to Milan but only through hard work and training.

“Leonardo’s very clever and he knows he’s hit bottom: now he’ll come back stronger than before.

“We’ll go ahead with our work on him. All the attention he received from his move to Milan was beautiful, but it didn’t do him any good…”