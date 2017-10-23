Milik: I could join Chievo

By Football Italia staff

Injured Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has confirmed that Chievo "are an option I'm considering" for January.

"The worst injury was the first one," he told Sportowefakty.

"It was a drama, but now I know what to expect and the procedure. I've felt bad pain, maybe more with respect to last year.

"There was optimism, but it was all clear a day later. Now I'm fine, my recovery is ongoing: the worst is behind me.

"Date for my return? I don’t know: February's been said, but I'll return once I'm ready.

"Chievo? They're an option I'm considering, but the decision won't be made until December, when we'll decide what's best for Napoli and I."