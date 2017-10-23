Jorginho agent drops Brazil hint

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho's agent has hinted that Brazil are closer to the midfielder than Italy but reveals the Azzurri switching to 4-3-3 "would change everything."

"Jorginho is being followed by the Brazilian national team, but so far there's been nothing concrete from them," he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"We'll wait until March, when the next squads are named, and we'll see if there's any news from Brazil or Italy.

"Ventura, however, I think made it clear when he said that Jorginho, with his characteristics, wasn't suited to Italy.

"We've taken note of that, although they switched to a 4-3-3, it would change everything.

"The decision won't be to participate at the next World Cup. We're looking at something beyond that."