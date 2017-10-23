Bonucci given two game ban

By Football Italia staff

Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has been given a two game ban for his elbow on Genoa’s Aleandro Rosi, so he’ll miss the Juventus game.

The centre-back was tussling with his opponent and swung an elbow into his face, leaving the Grifone man bleeding badly.

After consultation with the Video Assistant Referee the Rossoneri skipper was sent off, and today he’s been given a two-match ban.

The Lega Serie A found the defender guilty of “grave unsporting conduct”, noting that the ball “was not within playable distance” when he “hit the opposing player in the face with an elbow, causing physical damage”.

That means Bonucci will miss the midweek trip to Chievo, but also the reunion with Juventus at San Siro next weekend.

Bianconeri striker Mario Mandzukic has been given a one match ban for his two yellow cards against Udinese, with Sassuolo’s Francesco Cassata, Giancarlo Gonzalez of Bologna and Verona’s Bruno Zuculini receiving the same sanction for their respective dismissals.

Napoli have been fined €15,000 after fans threw flares at Inter supporters, while the Nerazzurri have been fined a total of €16,000 for an offensive banner, one anti-Neapolitan chant and an “unnecessary delay” to the second half of that match.

Spal were fined €2,500 for delaying the second half of their match, with Fiorentina hit with a €2,000 charge after fans threw a smoke bomb onto the pitch.

That sanction was more lenient as the Viola worked with police and the league to identify the culprits.