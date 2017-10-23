Bonaventura in doubt for Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura is reportedly at risk of missing the game against Juventus at the weekend.

The Italian international went off with a hamstring injury against Genoa at the weekend, and didn’t train at Milanello today.

According to Sky, it’s basically certain that he’ll miss Wednesday’s game at Chievo, but it’s feared he could also miss the visit of the Bianconeri.

Bonaventura will undergo tests tomorrow, but as things stand there’s a real risk he could miss the clash with the champions.