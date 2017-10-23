Bonucci disavows mental coach

By Football Italia staff

Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci moves to “disassociate myself completely” from comments made by his mental coach.

The centre-back was shown a red card against Genoa at the weekend, with Alberto Ferrarini stating that the Italian international had hit “rock bottom”.

“Bonucci’s a player that wasn’t born as a champion but became one through hard work,” the coach said.

“With his red card yesterday, he hit bottom, but now I’m convinced that there’ll be a rebirth, as if one chapter was closed to open another. He’s hungry about coming back stronger than before.

“Milan signed one of the best centre-backs in the world, but at Juventus he was focused on himself and not on others, and he must go back to this at Milan.

“We’ll go ahead with our work on him. All the attention he received from his move to Milan was beautiful, but it didn’t do him any good…”

Bonucci hasn’t taken kindly to those words though, taking to Twitter to disavow those comments.

“I dissociate myself completely from what has been said today by Alberto Ferrarini, which doesn’t correspond to my thinking,” Bonucci wrote.