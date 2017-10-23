Reports: De Zerbi in at Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports suggest Benevento have sacked Marco Baroni, replacing him with Roberto De Zerbi.

The Stregoni have lost all of their Serie A games so far, scoring just twice and conceding 22 goals.

Now Sky, Tuttomercatoweb and calciomercato.com are all reporting that Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Fiorentina was the final straw, and Baroni has been relieved of his duties.

Former Palermo Coach De Zerbi, who was sacked by the Rosanero just under a year ago, is expected to replace him on a one-year contract.

It’s thought a deal has already been reached, with De Zerbi agreeing a salary of €800,000 per season.