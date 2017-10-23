Montella: ‘Milan are playing well’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists Milan “are playing well” and says Leonardo Bonucci was “unlucky” to be sent off.

The Rossoneri haven’t won in their last four Serie A games, and were held to a 0-0 draw by Genoa after their captain was sent off.

In recognition of this poor form, satirical news show Striscia La Notizia awarded the ‘Golden Tapir’ to Montella, a gag prize which is given to a public figure who has been notably embarrassed or defeated.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to do all this to receive the tapir!” Montella laughed as he accepted the ‘prize’.

“I accept it gladly, I’m sure it will bring me a bit of good luck. We’re playing well, I’d change Milan’s results, but not the performances.

“VAR? I just asked for some clarity. If we’re in a world of television we need to always be in or not at all.

“The VAR has resolved a lot of angry situations though. Bonucci was unlucky, because as he always does he took position with his elbows.

“He’s taller, the opponent lowered his head and took one.”