Bonucci: ‘Players back Montella’

By Football Italia staff

Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci assures “we’re with Vincenzo Montella” despite a recent run of poor results.

The Rossoneri haven’t won in their last four Serie A games, and drew 0-0 in their last Europa League game with AEK Athens.

That has led to speculation that the Coach is under pressure, with Paulo Sousa mooted as a possible replacement.

“The Coach is always the one who gets attacked,” Bonucci told Premium Sport at FIFA’s The Best awards.

“We’re with Montella and we’ll recover, we have to all stick together. There’s work to be done in building the squad.

“The project is there, now it’s up to us on the pitch.”

Bonucci also discussed the Italian national team, who face a play-off to make it to the World Cup.

“We have a difficult challenge against Sweden, but we have a duty to get to the World Cup. We have to do more than we’ve done so far.”