Allegri: ‘Conte is a great Coach’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri calls his predecessor Antonio Conte “great”, and discusses the Udinese result.

The tactician is nominated for Coach of the Year at FIFA’s The Best awards, and spoke to reporters on the green carpet ahead of the ceremony.

“Conte? He’s a great Coach, he won the Premier League in his first year, so he proved that,” Allegri said when asked about another nominee.

“He’s kept getting results, as he did at Juventus.

“If I win? It would mean a lot, but the important thing is to arrive here. We’re here because of the results we got, what the lads did and what they gave me.

“So this is a beautiful evening to live with extreme calm and happiness.”

Allegri also spoke to JTV about yesterday’s 6-2 win over Udinese, a results which was achieved with 10 men.

“It was an important result, being down to 10 men gave us the jolt we needed. Yesterday’s win was important.

“We know that to win the league we’ll have to do more than we’d done in the last two.

“We have to continue this way from here on out, from here to the away game in Lisbon we have important games for our journey.

“The important thing is to get to the Benevento game at our best, then go into the international break in the best condition.”