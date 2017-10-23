Buffon: ‘Can’t choose World Cup or CL’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon says he “can’t choose” between winning the World Cup or finally lifting the Champions League.

This is likely to be the legendary goalkeeper’s last season as a player, and the Juventus and Italy captain is looking to go out on a high.

Tonight he’s attending the FIFA The Best awards, where he’s nominated for Best Goalkeeper.

“I’m happy to be here, I hope I can win the award but I don’t know if it’s possible,” Buffon shrugged, speaking on the green carpet.

“The World Cup or the Champions League? I can’t choose, the first I’ve won once and in the second I’ve lost three finals, so I can’t choose.”