Gianluigi Buffon says he “can’t choose” between winning the World Cup or finally lifting the Champions League.
This is likely to be the legendary goalkeeper’s last season as a player, and the Juventus and Italy captain is looking to go out on a high.
Tonight he’s attending the FIFA The Best awards, where he’s nominated for Best Goalkeeper.
“I’m happy to be here, I hope I can win the award but I don’t know if it’s possible,” Buffon shrugged, speaking on the green carpet.
“The World Cup or the Champions League? I can’t choose, the first I’ve won once and in the second I’ve lost three finals, so I can’t choose.”