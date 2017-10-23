NEWS
Monday October 23 2017
Buffon: ‘Can’t choose World Cup or CL’
By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon says he “can’t choose” between winning the World Cup or finally lifting the Champions League.

This is likely to be the legendary goalkeeper’s last season as a player, and the Juventus and Italy captain is looking to go out on a high.

Tonight he’s attending the FIFA The Best awards, where he’s nominated for Best Goalkeeper.

“I’m happy to be here, I hope I can win the award but I don’t know if it’s possible,” Buffon shrugged, speaking on the green carpet.

“The World Cup or the Champions League? I can’t choose, the first I’ve won once and in the second I’ve lost three finals, so I can’t choose.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies