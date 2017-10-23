Allegri misses out on best Coach

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri has been beaten to FIFA’s Best Coach award by Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane.

The Bianconeri boss was nominated alongside the Frenchman and Antonio Conte, having won the double last season and reached the Champions League final.

Zidane’s side won that final 4-1, as well as winning La Liga and the former Juve midfielder was given the nod ahead of the two Italians.

Conte is himself a former Coach of the Old Lady, while the award was presented by yet another ex-Juve man, Claudio Ranieri.