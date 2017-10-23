NEWS
Monday October 23 2017
Allegri misses out on best Coach
By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri has been beaten to FIFA’s Best Coach award by Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane.

The Bianconeri boss was nominated alongside the Frenchman and Antonio Conte, having won the double last season and reached the Champions League final.

Zidane’s side won that final 4-1, as well as winning La Liga and the former Juve midfielder was given the nod ahead of the two Italians.

Conte is himself a former Coach of the Old Lady, while the award was presented by yet another ex-Juve man, Claudio Ranieri.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies