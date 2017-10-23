Buffon wins Best Goalkeeper

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon appears to confirm he’ll retire after this season - “I would like to finish with a fantastic victory”.

The Juventus and Italy captain was awarded the best goalkeeper prize at tonight’s The Best FIFA Awards, and during his acceptance speech he appeared to confirm that this will be his final season.

“I think I have to speak in English…” Buffon began, before being informed the event had a translator.

“I want to try to speak [in English]. For me I am very happy because it’s a great honour to receive this award at my age.

“I’m proud of it, but I want to say thanks to my club, my Coach, my teammates because they help me to make it possible.

“I want to say thanks to all the people who voted for me, and I think the last year has been a fantastic season for Juventus and personally.

“But it wasn’t enough to win in Europe, and for this year I hope that we can play better and with the national team and Juventus, because I would like to finish in soccer with a fantastic victory if it’s possible.”