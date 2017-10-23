Official: Benevento appoint De Zerbi

By Football Italia staff

It’s now been officially confirmed that Benevento have sacked Marco Baroni, replacing him with Roberto De Zerbi.

The Stregoni still haven’t taken a single point in Serie A, scoring only two goals and conceding 22.

It was reported earlier today that the run had led to Baroni’s dismissal, and that has been confirmed tonight.

“Benevento Calcio announces that it has relieved the sporting director and first team Coach, Salvatore Di Somma and Marco Baroni respectively, of their duties,” a statement confirmed.

“The club wishes them all the best for the continuation of their careers, and thanks them for their professionalism and the great emotions they gave to Benevento Calcio, the fans and the city with the promotion to Serie A.

“The Giallorosso leadership also wants to make it known that the guidance of the first team has been entrusted to Roberto De Zerbi and his staff.