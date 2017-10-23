Buffon, Bonucci in World XI

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon have been named in the FIFPro World XI for 2017.

The pair both reached the Champions League final with the Bianconeri last season, along with Dani Alves, who was also named in the team.

Aside from that, the side was dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid, with all players having played for one of the Spanish sides last season.

FIFPro World XI: Buffon [Juventus]; Dani Alves [Paris Saint-Germain], Sergio Ramos [Real Madrid], Leonardo Bonucci [Milan], Marcelo [Real Madrid]; Luka Modric [Real Madrid], Toni Kroos [Real Madrid], Andres Iniesta [Barcelona]; Neymar [Paris Saint-Germain], Cristiano Ronaldo [Real Madrid], Lionel Messi [Barcelona]