Bonucci: ‘Elbow was accidental’

By Football Italia staff

Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci insists he didn’t mean to elbow Genoa’s Aleandro Rosi - “I apologised at the end of the game”.

The Rossoneri defender saw red in the 0-0 draw yesterday, and received a two match ban which will see him miss his reunion with Juventus.

“I’m sorry for what happened,” Bonucci told SportMediaset from this this year’s The Best FIFA Awards in London.

“I didn’t want to hurt Rosi, I was trying to shake off his marking and we all saw what happened. It wasn’t a deliberate elbow, I apologised to him at the end of the game and I was very sorry for what happened.

“Beyond that we’re in an era of technology and I accept the verdict, a still image can cause those assessments.

“I’m disappointed to skip the game with Juventus, but fate wrote it that way. I’ll use these two matches to work and return to the pitch in the best form and condition.”