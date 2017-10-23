Lotito to visit synagogue

By Football Italia staff

Lazio President Claudio Lotito will visit a synagogue tomorrow, after fans left anti-semitic slurs in the Curva Sud.

The Biancocelesti fans were moved to Roma’s end of the Stadio Olimpico after the Curva Nord was closed for racist chanting, and left pictures of Anne Frank in a Roma shirt and other offensive messages.

“At 12 o’clock, a Lazio delegation which will include President Lotito will bring a floral wreath to the synagogue in Rome to remember all the victims of anti-Semitism,” confirmed club spokesman Arturo Diaconale on Radio Radio.

Diaconale also sought to shift blame away from the majority of Aquile fans.

“Lazio’s position is clear, we condemn racism. It seems to me that certain people want to hurt the club.

“What happened is condemnable in every respect. Most of the Curva behaved absolutely correctly, this is an act of a reckless few who want to discredit Lazio.

“There has to be clarity about the perpetrators, because they cause objective damage to the club and the fans. There’s a risk that there are some infiltrators who want to damage the club.

“It’s a legitimate suspicion, because to think badly is a sin but we’re often hit with this.

“Condemning any form of anti-Semitism is important, whoever did this is reckless or worse. You have to look at the big picture though, which is what we’re doing.

“I hope there’s no further punishment, even if our image is damaged by this clamour. The credit these players, coaches and the extraordinary directors deserve is likely to be cancelled out by these acts, which damage all the fans.”

Lazio are also likely to wear a special shirt with Anne Frank on it.

“I don’t think there will be problems, we have to ask the Federation for permission.”