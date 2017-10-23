Maradona: ‘Napoli’s squad is too small’

By Football Italia staff

Diego Maradona hopes Napoli can win the Scudetto this year but “I’m very worried by the thin squad”.

The Argentine is the Partenopei’s greatest legend, helping them to win the only two Scudetti in their history, the last of which came in 1990.

“The fact is that Napoli need to understand once and for all that there are points you just can’t drop at home, like against Inter,” Maradona warned, speaking to Premium Sport at tonight’s The Best FIFA awards.

“You need to beat Inter, it’s a head-to-head game and that’s how you get to the Scudetto, then you also have to beat Verona.

“We hope this can be the year, but I’m very worried about the thin squad Napoli have.

“With all the games they’re playing, the players almost never go home, they’re always concentrating.”