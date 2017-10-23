Cairo: ‘Belotti close to returning’

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo hints Andrea Belotti is close to returning - “we’ll have some positive surprises in the near future”.

The Granata and Italy striker has been sidelined with a knee injury he sustained against Verona, but he could now be close to a return.

“Belotti took a test on Saturday and it went very well,” Cairo told reporters at the Cairo Prize ceremony in Milan.

“That means he could be ready to recover from an athletic point of view. I don’t want to say anything, but Belotti is a bull [“toro” in Italian] so in my opinion we’ll have some positive surprises in the near future.”