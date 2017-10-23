Buffon votes Allegri Coach of the Year

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri received just five first place votes for FIFA's Coach of the Year, getting the nod from Gianluigi Buffon but not Giampiero Ventura.

The captain and Coach of each FIFA nation was asked to pick three tacticians to receive the prize, with their first preference receiving five points, second three points, and third one point.

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane won in a landslide, but perhaps more surprising is that Allegri, a double winner and Champions League finalist with Juventus last season received so few first preference votes.

Juventus and Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon voted for his club Coach, but Azzurri CT Ventura went for Diego Simeone, followed by Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane.

St Lucia captain Randy Poleon picked Allegri for his first choice, as did the Coaches of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Chinese Taipei and Taiwan.

A media representative from each country was also given a vote, but Gazzetta dello Sport’s Fabio Licari put Allegri in third behind Zidane and Conte.

Carlo Ancelotti finished seventh overall, with 3.62 per cent of the vote/