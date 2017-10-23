Buffon dominates FIFA voting

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon received as many votes for FIFA’s goalkeeper of the year as Manuel Neuer and Keylor Navas combined.

The award was decided upon by a panel of goalkeeping legends, with the Italy and Juventus captain picking up the prize in London tonight.

The voting breakdown reveals that Buffon received 42.42 per cent of the vote, the same score as second-placed Manuel Neuer and third-placed Keylor Navas combined.

The Bayern Munich and Real Madrid ‘keepers got 32.32 per cent and 10.2 per cent respectively.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois just missed out on the top 10 with 9.09 per cent, while Roma’s Alisson got 0.01 per cent to finish eighth.

Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma was also nominated, but the 18-year-old didn’t get a single vote.