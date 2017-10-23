Ventura picks Ronaldo for POTY

By Football Italia staff

Italy CT Giampiero Ventura picked Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Gianluigi Buffon for FIFA’s Player of the Year.

The Azzurri and Juventus captain won the best goalkeeper award, but failed to make the final three for The Best Men’s Player.

Each national team’s captain and Coach picked their top three, with their first preference getting five points, second three and the third choice one.

Buffon picked up first preference votes from the captains of Morocco, Palestine and Trinidad & Tobago, as well as the Coaches of Chinese Taipei, Macau, Armenia and Rwanda.

However, Italy CT Ventura went for Ronaldo as his first pick, with Buffon second and Lionel Messi of Barcelona in third.

This is slightly unusual, as Argentina’s Jorge Sampaoli went for Messi, Fernando Santos of Portugal picked Ronaldo and Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez went for Eden Hazard.

Costa Rica's Keylor Navas got the nod from his national team Coach, and Poland's Adam Nawalka chose Robert Lewandowski.

Buffon was second preference for a number of captains, including Denmark’s Simon Kjaer and Slovenia’s Bostjan Cesar.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the award with 43.16 per cent of the vote, with the Bianconeri goalkeeper coming fourth on 6.82 per cent.

Buffon himself voted for Ronaldo, followed by Juve teammate Paulo Dybala and Luka Modric of Real Madrid.

Dybala was placed 12th with 1.07 per cent, with Milan's Leonardo Bonucci garnering 0.47 per cent overall.