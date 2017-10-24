NEWS
Tuesday October 24 2017
Milan do to Puma deal?
By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly close to doing a deal with Puma to make their kits, but it’ll be worth less than the current Adidas deal.

It was reported earlier this month that Adidas will break off their €19.7m per season deal with the Rossoneri early, after 20 years of making their kits.

This morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport believes that a deal will be announced soon between the Diavolo and Puma, but it’ll be worth €10-15m per season.

In either case that would be less than Milan had been receiving from Adidas, whose deal was meant to run until 2023.

A reduction in sponsorship money is bad news for the Rossoneri, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

