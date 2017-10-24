NEWS
Tuesday October 24 2017
Benassi: ‘Miha didn’t want me’
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina midfielder Marco Benassi says he was “second or even third choice” for Sinisa Mihajlovic at Torino.

The 23-year-old left the Granata this summer to join the Viola, and will face his former teammates for the firs time on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow will be a special game for me,” Benassi told Tuttosport.

“I’ll see a lot of teammates, but as always I’ll face it with the urge to win, to do well and to help my team.

“Mihajlovic? A year ago I didn’t do well against Fiorentina and Lazio and he took me off: I had a confrontation with him and asked why I was left out so often.

“When Toro switched to 4-2-3-1 he told me I was second or even third choice. To hear that made me reflect on some things.”

