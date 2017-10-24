Tare: ‘Lazio not getting carried away’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare isn’t getting carried away by their strong start - “we have to be judged in the long run”.

The Biancocelesti have made a great start to the season, and sit just three points off Serie A leaders Napoli after nine games.

“We’re doing well, but we have to be judged in the long run,” Tare told Corriere di Bologna.

“All that counts is where we finish. That’s why it would be a mistake to exalt us, you’re only seeing a snapshot of Lazio.”

Tare also spoke about Coach Simone Inzaghi, and was asked who wanted to appoint the former striker.

“Every decision at Lazio is shared, and everything goes through the President [Claudio Lotito].

“I always thought he had great quality. Simone is very good, but he’s also young and he knows himself that football is full of ups and downs.”