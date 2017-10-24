Juventus make €42m profit

By Football Italia staff

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli confirms a €42.6m profit, and aims for a seventh Scudetto.

Today sees the shareholders’ meeting to approve the accounts for 2016-17, and the patron spoke ahead of the meeting.

“We reached the Champions League final, and the aim is to continue at the same levels,” Agnelli said.

“We’re now waiting for a new challenge, in terms of the outcome of the rights issues for our league. The current situations with the Italian broadcasters doesn’t fill us with confidence.

“Thinking about our league, we’ve seen an increase of more than 44 per cent, going from €12.8 billion to €18.5 billion in a few years, with a €5.7 billion increase.

“From 2010 to 2016, Juventus substantially increased our turnover.

“No-one has ever won six Scudetti in a row, so a thank you has to go to all of the men and women who work for Juventus.

“Then a thought to the six players who have won six Scudetti: [Gigi] Buffon, [Stephan] Lichtsteiner, [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Andrea] Barzagli, [Claudio] Marchisio and [Leonardo] Bonucci.

“Five of them continue to face the challenge. Next a thank you goes to [general manager] Beppe Marotta and to [vice-President] Pavel Nedved, as well as [sporting director] Fabio Paratici.

“A personal thank you also to [Coach] Massimiliano Allegri. The most beautiful success is always the next one.

“We’re aiming for a seventh Scudetto and to go further in Europe. There’s a new challenge with Juventus women too, with Rita Guarino guiding the squad.

“Turnover, excluding transfers, amounted to €411.5m, with a profit of €42.6m.

“We need to develop a medium term plan, which offers projections up to 2024. Our first area of competition is nationally, and our first objective is to win in Italy.

“That means the seventh Scudetto is the next big objective.

“Recently we’ve seen a few steps forward in our league, but we need to intervene with the stadiums, crumbling facilities which need to be modernised.

“Also the Federation, with regard to which I have a two point call: reduce the teams from 20 to 18, and go for second teams.

“The Primavera league is a good one, but not enough to produce a player who can play in the first teams.”