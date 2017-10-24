Milan confirm Adidas split

By Football Italia staff

Milan have officially confirmed that they have ended their deal with Adidas, five years into a 10 year agreement.

The German sportswear brand has been manufacturing the Rossoneri kits for close to 20 years uninterrupted, and agreed a 10-year deal worth €19.7m per season in 2013.

However, the previous Diavolo ownership agreed to break clauses in the deal and it was reported earlier this month that the relationship would be terminated.

“AC Milan has mutually agreed with adidas to prematurely terminate their technical sponsorship deal at the end of the season 2017/2018,” a statement on the club’s website confirmed.

“The current partnership, which began on 1 July 1998, has been highlighted by a consistent flow of successes with a total of twelve trophies: two UEFA Champions League, one FIFA World Club Cup, two European Super Cups, three Italian League titles, three Italian Super Cups, one Coppa Italia.

“Adidas started partnering AC Milan back in season 1978/1979, the year of the tenth Italian League title.

“AC Milan, in thanking adidas for the consolidated relationship, is happy to announce a new Technical Partner will soon follow.

“AC Milan has signed a brand-new agreement with a sports manufacturer for a global technical sponsorship and dual branded licensing partnership that will start from 1 July 2018.

“The identity of the new Technical Partner and the details of the new deal will be unveiled in the coming months.”

It’s believed that the new agreement is with Puma, though for considerably less than the previous arrangement with Adidas.