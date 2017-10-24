Montella: ‘Not worried by rumours’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella is “not worried” by rumours he could be sacked - “I don’t see many teams playing better than us”.

The Rossoneri haven’t won in four Serie A games, losing three of those, and now face crunch matches with Chievo and Juventus, with rumours the Coach could be fired if they go badly.

“I’m not worried reading about other Coaches,” Montella insisted in his pre-match Press conference.

“I feel motivated, and we have the squad there to explode. Part of my job is to handle positive and negative moments.

“We’re in a bad period in terms of the table and results, but I don’t see many teams playing better than us.

“We need to get back what we’ve dropped along the road, starting tomorrow, right away.

“I’m convinced that the squad has quality and is showing it, just not in the results. There have been so many things in the past few weeks: posts, VAR, different interpretations…

“A bit of everything has happened, but the team is there. We need to win, with vehemence and even anger.

“When that happens, tomorrow, the trend will change and so will our conviction. I’m convinced that we just have to turn a corner.

“Historically it’s difficult at the start of the season for whoever goes through the preliminaries of the Europa League.

“I deliberately do not look at the table, I’m looking at the progress of the team. We’re just lacking that one step to be even better.

“We’re coming off three bad results, but three good performances. In the last game the team showed it has soul, I expect that same spirit.

“In the past few games we’ve had that spirit, we’re compact and that’s what we need to insist on, beyond the technical quality which this team indubitably has.

“We have to grow, we have to be more concrete but we’ve found a balance in the last few games.

“From 2010 to now the teams that have been in the Europa League preliminaries have started slowly. That’s why this has happened, and also because we’re a new team.

“I feel like a better Coach than a few months ago, because difficult situations let you know you’re alive, that you can handle them.

“I’m optimistic, because I think things are still under control but we have to do it soon.

“I’m happy with the team, we’re making progress and that’s enough for me. There’s quality, we’ve seen that.”

Audible whistles could be heard from the San Siro crowd on Sunday.

“If you wear the Milan shirt it comes with big expectations. I’m sure the whistles were for me, not the lads. I think they were for me and the fact I didn’t put a second striker on.”

Montella criticised the Video Assistant Referee after the Genoa game, and he was asked about that in today’s Press conference.

“I was just talking about things that can be improved, I’ve always respected refereeing decisions and mistakes.

“Before [Leonardo] Bonucci’s red card, [Aleandro] Rosi had already done the same thing to [Fabio] Borini, only they didn’t review that.

“If we’re in a world of television, and the previous week there’s a 90th minute penalty then a similar incident with [Giacomo] Bonaventura is evaluated differently, it can be disappointing.

“If these two incidents had been judged differently, the other Coaches would complain and I’d have three more points.”