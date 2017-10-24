‘Bonucci never offered captaincy’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists Leonardo Bonucci “never said he would give up the Milan armband”.

The centre-back was immediately handed the captaincy when he joined from Juventus in the summer, but it was rumoured that he had offered to return it to Riccardo Montolivo after his red card against Genoa on Sunday.

“I know that when things aren’t going well, these things become bigger,” Montella said in his Press conference ahead of the Chievo game.

“Bonucci never said he would give up the armband, these are things which are meant to disturb and they’re coming from somewhere.”

Montella also discussed tomorrow’s game, and is well aware of the threat posed by the Flying Donkeys.

“They haven’t lost since September 9, they’re an experienced and competitive team, we’ll have to deal with them intelligently.

“We’re finding balance, now we just have to start getting points.”