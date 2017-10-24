Juventus acquitted in Pogba case

By Football Italia staff

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli says the Bianconeri were completely absolved by FIFA in the Paul Pogba case.

It was confirmed in June that world football’s governing body were investigating the transfer, over suspicions that a payment to agent Mino Raiola could have breached third party ownership rules.

“FIFA’s investigation ended with no implications for Juventus, completely absolved,” Agnelli told shareholders today.

Raiola received €27m from Juve for the transfer, and documents released by Football Leaks suggest he was also paid by Pogba and United.

That left the agent with a total commission of €49m from the deal, with the English club paying €105m to the Old Lady for Pogba.