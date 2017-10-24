Marotta: ‘Nothing happened in Cardiff’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta insists “nothing happened” at half-time in the Champions League final.

The Bianconeri competed well with Real Madrid in the first 45 minutes in Cardiff, but they collapsed in the second half and lost 4-1.

Rumours soon began to emerge that there had been a bust-up at half-time featuring Leonardo Bonucci, who was sold in the summer.

“The goal is to win the seventh Scudetto, writing an important page of history, and as always we’re aiming for the Champions League,” Marotta told shareholders today.

“We lost in Cardiff, but we have to acknowledge the great achievements of Real Madrid.

“Nothing happened in the dressing room, and there would be nothing wrong with admitting that there was a fistfight, but there wasn’t.

“The break had a calming effect, the second half wasn’t at the level of the first.”