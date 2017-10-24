Pioli: ‘Torino an important game’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Coach Stefano Pioli says Torino is “an important game”, with both sides level in the table.

The Viola welcome Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side to the Artemio Franchi tomorrow, and the tactician knows it’s an important fixture for his side.

“We’re both on 13 points, but we’re only at the beginning of the season,” Pioli said in his pre-match Press conference.

“It’s an important game for us, we want to give consistency to our performances. We’ll train today, then I’ll make my choices tomorrow.

“Torino’s attack is like Juventus’, we need to stay very compact and not allow them to play between the lines.

“At the same time we have to be attentive because Torino are a side who can get it forward quickly, so we need to be very compact.

“We need to play more precise football. Sometimes we make mistakes because of pressure from the opponent, at others they’re unforced errors.

“The latter are mistakes we don’t need to make, because we have players with a high technical level.

“We’re improving, but we’re still at the start of the season. I’ll make my first assessment at the winter break.”

Pioli is a former Lazio Coach, and he was asked about the anti-Semitic stickers left in the Curva Sud by the Aquile fans.

“It’s an incident which should be condemned, but you can’t condemn the fans as a whole. It’s a minority.

“I want to see a stadium which is firstly about passion, cheering and respect.”