EDF: ‘Dzeko won’t be rested’

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco says Edin Dzeko won’t be rested against Crotone and “Rick Karsdorp will play tomorrow”.

The Giallorossi have a busy schedule, facing the Squali tomorrow before taking on Bologna on Saturday and then Chelsea in the Champions League.

“Karsdorp will play tomorrow, while [Patrik] Schick still has to continue his growth,” Di Francesco said in his pre-match Press conference.

“First of all he has to find the right condition, then he can play everywhere.

“I’ve surprised you with some choices, and there could be a surprise about where Schick plays, but it won’t affect the mentality and philosophy of the team.

“He’s a top player he needs to rediscover his top physical condition. He definitely won’t play from the first minute but, bit-by-bit, we can put him in and I think he bring added value.

“Will Dzeko or Aleksandar Kolarov be rested? Neither of the two will be on the bench tomorrow, then I’ll evaluate things before Bologna.

“I always try to put out the best team possible, I’m not talking about a ‘first team’. When you play too have to evaluate a lot of things: the physical condition, how used you are to coping with one game after another.

“When we play Crotone, we’ll go onto the pitch with the best team to beat them. We need to get six points in our next two games.

“Crotone pulled off a miracle last year, and they have a very well prepared Coach [Davide Nicola].”