Inzaghi: ‘No easy games in Serie A’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi warns “there are no easy games” in Serie A, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Bologna.

The Biancocelesti have had a brilliant start to the season, and sit just three points off first placed Napoli after nine games.

“There are no easy games in our league, they all have to be interpreted well and won,” Inzaghi said in his pre-match Press conference.

“Against Cagliari we did well not to let it become complicated and we won an important game.

“In Bologna we’ll find a wounded team who lost in Bergamo but are coming from a positive period, they played really well against Inter and Napoli.

“We know [Coach Roberto] Donadoni and he’ll do everything to make the game complicated.

“Will we make changes? It would be nice if we could do the Press conference after the final training session, three or four hours later I’d be able to give a better answer.

“Today there was still some fatigue, tomorrow we’ll have another training session in Bologna.

“There are a couple of situations we need to evaluate calmly, [Stefan] Radu didn’t train because he had a fever overnight, some others were tired.

“[Jordan] Lukaku is back and available for tomorrow, while Felipe Anderson, Wallace, [Dusan] Basta and Mauricio, who has a strain, won’t be there.”

Inzaghi was asked about the anti-Semitic slurs left by Aquile fans in the Curva Sud, though the club’s spokesman handled that question for the most part.

“I think Lazio as a club, and also the fans historically have always put anti-racism initiatives in place,” Inzaghi said.

“I think Sunday’s incidents are down to a few bad apples, but it’s absolutely right that they are firmly condemned.”